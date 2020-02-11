Elton John’s Annual Oscars Party Raised $6.4M For AIDS Foundation

Elton John’s annual Oscars Viewing Party not only was a star-studded affair but it raised millions for a good cause.

According to John’s AIDS Foundation‘s Instagram page, their Academy Awards viewing party brought in $6.4 million to support the charity’s effort to end AIDS.

Following his big win Sunday night, Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again) from “Rocketman”, the icon joined his co-hosts, the “Queer Eye” fab five Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, at the bash in West Hollywood.

Heidi Klum, Diane Lane, Eric McCormack, musician Sam Fender and Billy Porter were also on hand as co-hosts and attendees.

“What a night. It is so special to celebrate our Foundation’s 28th annual Oscar Party with the Fab Five and Sam Fender and to top it off, another Oscar win!” John told the crowd of stars. “But most importantly, tonight we have come together to raise urgently needed funds and awareness for the LGBT community at risk or living with HIV in the U.S. and around the world.”

Adding, “A gay man is 27 times more likely to have HIV than their straight peers, so tonight helps us to remind people that we still have a long way to go to end the AIDS epidemic.”

Before the night was over, John even got on stage with Fender for a little duet.

Elton John performing Will We Talk with Sam Fender???? Proud doesn’t cut it anymore pic.twitter.com/M4Yd5VChZ3 — 𝐜𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐬 (@fenderhs) February 10, 2020

Sunday was John’s second Oscar, first with longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin, in 1995 John took his first Best Original Song statue for “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from “The Lion King”. John was up for three awards that year.