Danny Trejo Has The Honour Of Being The Actor With The Most On-Screen Deaths

Danny Trejo is really good at dying.

The Mexican-American star of “Machete” has bitten the dust 65 times over the course of his career, and that’s more than any other actor.

With an astonishing 398 acting credits to his name, Trejo has made a career of mostly playing the bad guy. A former boxing champ, Trejo has kicked the bucket in action-packed movies including “Con Air”, “Anaconda” and “From Dusk Til Dawn”. Website Buzz Bingo did the math on Trejo’s cinematic deaths using IMDb and Cinemorgue to crown the actor Hollywood’s most-killed and provide insight into exactly who has met their maker the most.

Women on-screen fared better than men with only 24.1 per cent of all movie deaths belonging to women compared to men who account for 75.9 per cent. The unluckiest female is “Poseidon Adventure” actress Shelley Winters who died 20 times over her film career that spanned 1943 to 1999. The second most-oft killed leading lady is Julianne Moore who has died a total of 17 times.

With 65 movie deaths, Trejo is ahead of his next-closest competition, the late horror icon Christopher Lee who bought the big one a total of 60 times on-screen. In third place is “Aliens” star Lance Henrikson who has died 51 deaths in the movies.

Tied for fourth place are two more horror icons, Vincent Price and Boris Karloff, who, along with Dennis Hopper, each died 41 times over their film careers. Rounding out the top 10 of Hollywood’s most-killed are John Hurt (39), Bela Lugosi (36), Tom Sizemore (36), and Eric Roberts (35).

The study also revealed that the odds aren’t good when it comes to making it to the end of the movie if you’re Kit Harrington. The “Game Of Thrones” actor has a 62.5 per cent chance of dying in any film he’s in.

When it comes to cinema’s deadliest year, that honour goes to 1997. The top 50 highest-grossing movies of the year gave a collective total of 330 on-screen deaths, making it the deadliest year in cinema between 1980 and 2018 courtesy of 85 on-screen deaths in “Titanic” and 21 on-screen deaths in both “Con Air” and “The Fifth Element”.

The next deadliest on-screen movie of the films in the top 10 movies with the most deaths isn’t “Avengers: Infinity War” (35) or even “Saving Private Ryan” (58). That honour goes to Tim Burton’s alien invasion ensemble comedy “Mars Attacks!” which racked up 60 deaths.

Check out some of Trejo’s most epic cinematic deaths in the video below.