Timothée Chalamet’s Appearance In The New ‘The French Dispatch’ Poster Has Twitter Over The Edge

Timothée Chalamet appears in his skivvies in the new “The French Dispatch” poster and Twitter has something to say about it.

The first look at the new Wes Anderson film was released on Tuesday by Searchlight Pictures and fans are zeroing in on Chalamet’s portion.

On the poster, while cartoon, Chalamet is featured sitting in a bathtub butt naked with a notepad.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Photobombs Margot Robbie At Oscars

Fans have been left wondering what the naked image has to do with the film, but like any Anderson project, the premise will likely be kept under wraps. All we do know is the film will bring a collection of stories to life from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city, but luckily, the trailer is due out Wednesday.

oh to be timothee chalamet naked in a bathtub in a wes anderson movie pic.twitter.com/3YsMN4ah3b — allie (@redeadchalamet) February 11, 2020

Timothée Chalamet wasn't cast in the upcoming Wes Anderson movie. He just showed up, ghost-like, in the final cut, as if he'd always been there, as if it was a mutually promised destiny. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 11, 2020

timothee chalamet in a wes anderson film. ty 2020. https://t.co/RbYV4RLiYw — chase alexa ray (@chasealexaray) February 11, 2020

Guess who’s naked in The French Dispatch? 👀 pic.twitter.com/O2mMn7eyN7 — Musetta – Timothée Chalamet Daily (@Musetta_May) February 11, 2020

RELATED: Timothee Chalamet Unleashes The Spirit Of Christmas When He Asks Fans ‘What’re Y’all Up To?

GOOD MORNING TIMOTHÉE WILL BE NAKED IN FRENCH DISPATCH pic.twitter.com/V9PyV5ZqAc — josh (@ohmytimothee) February 11, 2020

If he's getting naked we know he's got nothing to hide.🤤 pic.twitter.com/ebof7jGjwx — Timothée Updates (@chalametgreta) February 11, 2020

Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson also star.

Wes Anderson is known for directing hits like “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Moonrise Kingdom” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox”.