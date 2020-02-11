Gabrielle Union Thanks Everyone Who Supports Her And Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Daughter Zaya

Gabrielle Union is introducing the world to her and husband Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya, 12.

Union brought attention to Zaya on Tuesday in a touching Instagram post. The post has been met with plenty of love and support from Union’s fans and fellow celebrities.

“Meet Zaya,” Union began. “She’s compassionate, loving, whip-smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

A number of A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon and Ellen Pompeo, supported Union and Zaya in the comment section of the Instagram post.

“So important So impactful So many kids will be inspired by her and her truth,” wrote Pompeo. Witherspoon chimed in, “I love this! What incredible parents you are.” Kehlani and Natalie Portman both contributed many heart emojis.

Union later took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.

Huge huge huge THANK YOU to everyone whose dms I slid into, friends, & family who provided information, resources, love & encouragement. We are humble LGBTQ+ allies with ALOT to learn & grateful for all the support. We encourage yall to check us as needed 🤗 Again, thank you! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

Union’s husband, and Zaya’s father, Dwyane Wade opened up about his daughter’s transition on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“Once Zaya,” Wade recalled. “Originally born Zion as a boy – came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth, and I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.'”

“So internally, now it’s our job to… go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have,” he continued. “We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunities to be her best self.”