Courteney Cox Sends Sweet Doppleganger Birthday Greeting To ‘Dear Friend’ Jennifer Aniston: ‘There’s Only One’

Tuesday marked Jennifer Aniston’s 51st birthday, and the “Morning Show” star received a sweet birthday shoutout from her longtime friend and former “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox.

“No matter how hard you might try… there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” wrote Cox in the caption to a selfie of the pair, who are wearing matching glasses, black tops and similar hairstyles.

“Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston!” she added. “I love you!”

Cox, 55, isn’t the only celebrity pal sending birthday wishes to Aniston. In fact, her current co-star on “The Morning Show”, Reese Witherspoon, likewise sent a message via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Jen!” writes Witherspoon. “I couldn’t ask for a better friend and partner to chase my dreams with. Life is way more fun with you in it!!!”

Also celebrating is Aniston’s longtime makeup artist Angela Levin, who took to Instagram to share a photo of herself giving Aniston an touchup.

“Happy birthday my darling, my love, my golden sunshine, so many years we are together and you still take my breath away,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres sent out a birthday tweet.