Maren Morris’ ‘The Bones’ Hits Number 1 On Canadian Country Radio

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: CPImages
Photo: CPImages

Maren Morris is back at number one on the Canadian country radio charts.

The singer, 29, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, scored her third number one with her latest single “The Bones”. The track hit number one this week on the U.S. charts as well.

RELATED: Alicia Keys Teams Up With Maren Morris For Country-Tinged Duet Of ‘No One’

“The bones are good,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank you so much for my third number 1 song. And I will be having the party for it after I have this baby so I can drink all the margaritas.”

RELATED: Maren Morris Spreads Important Message About Working Mothers

Maren’s other number ones are “I Could Use a Love Song” from her debut album Hero and last year’s Girl.

Maren co-wrote the tune, which is featured on her 2019 album, Girl, with Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins. She also shared a remixed version featuring Hozier.

Click to View Gallery

Best Country Songs Of The 2010s
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP