Jussie Smollett Indicted On 6 New Charges Related To Racist Attack Allegations

Jussie Smollet is facing new charges over his 2019 claims that he was jumped by two men who flung racial slurs at him and tied a noose around his neck in a late-night Chicago attack.

On Tuesday, Chicago special prosecutor Dan Webb announced that all of the “investigative steps” regarding the former “Empire” star had been completed. Based on the the recommendation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), reads a statement, “a Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Jussie Smollett with making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime. “

According to the statement, the grand jury’s investigation “revealed that Jussie Smollett planned and participated in a staged hate crime attack, and thereafter made numerous false statements to Chicago Police Department officers on multiple occasions, reporting a heinous hate crime that he, in fact, knew had not occurred.” On this basis, reads the statement, Webb “has determined that reasonable grounds exist to further prosecute Mr. Smollett.”

Smollett is scheduled for arraignment on Feb. 24.

“In consideration of Mr. Smollett’s right to a fair trial, the OSP will not comment further about the indictment or the OSP’s continuing investigation,” the statement concludes.

Webb was appointed by a judge in Chicago’s Cook County to continue investigating allegations that Smollett staged the attack. Webb’s appointment came after the Cook Country State’s Attorney Office dropped all charges against Smollett.After the charges were dropped, in November Smollett launched a lawsuit against the City of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department when he was ordered to pay $260,000 to cover the costs of the investigation.