Selma Blair Reflects On Last Year’s Oscars Moment One Year Later While ‘Sick’ In Bed Amid MS Battle

Selma Blair is looking back at Oscars past while “sick” in bed while battling Multiple Sclerosis.

The actress took to Instagram over the weekend to share an update on the long battle with fans, revealing, “There is no bright light of glamour.”

This time last year, Blair bravely walked the Academy Awards red carpet just months after revealing her diagnosis in October 2018.

“This is the thing. I feel sick,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamour. Of course. It is long nights. Almost all nights. My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight I can’t even find a way to stretch. And I have been trying for three hours. On the ground stretching. I have had the stomach flu. Thanks, Arthur [her 7-year-old son]! And I am even more sideways now. For now. But I am not killed by it.”

“I recover,” she said of a slight sprain to her ankle. “I stepped wrong last week. In the street. I don’t remember it happening. Or the pain. I was told. And my ankle is sprained and it makes me feel even more fragile. A simple ankle sprain.”

Adding, “I am lucky on a million counts. I know. And I am still feeling alone and vulnerable and scared about the future as a single mom. I’m not dying any more than anyone. I am just hurting. It feels like I am just breaking down. So there’s a truth to give to anyone else feeling this way. It’s just miserable. And scary. To feel unwell.”

Blair also shared a sweet throwback of another walk down the Oscars red carpet with Jake Gyllenhaal, captioning the shot, “20 years ago… Enjoy this eve of celebration you crazy kids. Out there. 🖤🖤 ps. I think he did okay in Hollywood.”