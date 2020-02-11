Charlize Theron Unveils Epic Star-Studded Oscars Selfie

A few years back, Oscars host Ellen DeGeneres broke the Internet with a star-studded selfie from the ceremony, and Charlize Theron is giving her a run for her money.

On Tuesday, the “Bombshell” nominee took to Instagram to share a selfie she took during Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron And More Chant To Keep ‘Parasite’ Oscars Acceptance Speech Going

Along with Theron and her mother (her date for the evening), Theron was joined by the likes of Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Regina King and Rami Malek.

“Good company,” Theron wrote in the caption.

When it comes to sheer star power, however, DeGeneres’ pic from the 2014 Oscars remains the gold standard.

RELATED: Video: Behind The Scenes Of Ellen’s Twitter-Breaking Oscar Selfie

In addition to DeGeneres, also featured in the photo are Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, a pre-split Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and pre-scandal Kevin Spacey.