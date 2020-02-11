Sandra Bullock Grills Jennifer Aniston For Interview Magazine, And Compare Notes On ‘Our Former Boyfriend’ Tate Donovan

Sandra Bullock has taken on a new role: interviewer with Interview Magazine, asking questions of cover subject Jennifer Aniston for the mag’s latest issue.
During the chat, actor Tate Donovan comes up, for a very interesting reason: he was , at various times, boyfriend of both Aniston and Bullock.
“We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being,” Bullock explained. “We both partook of Tate… Who was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both.”
Bullock, 55, was once engaged to the 56-year-old “Argo” star, whom she met on the set of their 1992 comedy “Love Potion No. 9”.
After they broke up, he began seeing Aniston, 51 — and even appeared in a multi-episode arc on “Friends” — before they split in 1998.
As Bullock joked, Donovan “seems to have a type,” women who are “talented, funny, kind, introspective and generous.”
Aniston had a few more descriptives to add, noting that Donovan also appreciates “lovers of architecture” and “lovers of interior design.”
You can read more of Bullock interviewing Aniston right here; meanwhile, Interview also shared some sizzling photos of Aniston — who celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday — on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Just when you think you have @jenniferaniston figured out, she surprises you. As one of the few actors to seamlessly transition her superstardom from the small screen to the big one and back again, our March Issue cover star has remained a paparazzi magnet and the object of our fascination for half her life. But as she tells her friend and drinking buddy #SandraBullock, the truth is stranger than tabloids. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
View this post on Instagram
"I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since." In our new March Issue, out soon, America's Sweethearts @jenniferaniston and #SandraBullock recall the first time they met. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
View this post on Instagram
"You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, 'You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.'" Our March Issue cover star @jenniferaniston tells #SandraBullock how she's redefining success and why she can't be taken down. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.