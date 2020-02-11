Constance Wu Says She Hasn’t Seen ‘Hustlers’ Yet Because She Doesn’t Want To Be ‘Self-Critical’

Millions of moviegoers throughout the world propelled “Hustlers” to box office success, but one member of the movie’s cast revealed she still hasn’t gotten around to watching.

“I still haven’t seen it,” “Hustlers” star Constance Wu revealed during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, admitting the last movie she’s been in that she actually saw was “Crazy Rich Asians”.

It was the experience of watching herself in that film, she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, that left her feeling anxious about seeing herself onscreen. As a result, she said she’s simply stopped viewing any of her work.

“Then I stopped watching anything,” she said, “you know, my talk show appearances, ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ or ‘Hustlers’.”

The reason, she explained, is because, “I want to focus on the present, and not be self-critical and think too much [or] dwell too much on the past.”

“We understand,” quipped Ripa. “We’ve never seen this show.”