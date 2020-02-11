Wendy Williams Is No Fan Of Amber Rose’s New Face Tattoo: ‘Why Would You Ruin Your Forehead?’

Amber Rose recently got a new tattoo across her forehead — and Wendy Williams is not happy about it.

Rose appeared in a recent YouTube video in which she and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards go sneaker shopping, where she debuted her new tattoo of her sons’ names — Bash and Slash — tattooed in large cursive letters across her forehead.

Rose’s new ink came up on Tuesday’s edition of “The Wendy Williams Show”, and the show’s host plenty to say about the new tattoo.

Williams begins by talking about the recent face tattoo revealed by young male model Presley Gerber (a.k.a. Cindy Crawford’s son), pointing out that he’s 20, and it’s small enough that it can always be covered up with “pancake makeup” for a modelling gig.

Then she moved on to Rose, noting that she was 36, not 20, and a mother of two.

“Amber you know I love you girl,” said Williams, “but why would you ruin your forehead?”.

She continued: “Her 3-month-old’s name is Slash, and her 7-year-old’s name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?” Williams continued, as pointing to her forehead.

Williams offered a suggestion that Rose “get one of those Anna Wintour wigs and cover that real quick,” she joked, as a photo of the Vogue editor-in-chief and her signature bob was shown on the screen behind her.

“I just don’t understand why she would do that,” Williams wondered. “Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that’s it. That’s it.”

