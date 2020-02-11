Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight On Arrest: ‘People Be Really Making Up Stuff’

Megan Thee Stallion found herself in the hot seat when old mugshots resurfaced of her from a 2015 arrest.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old rapper shared an Instagram Live Video (which was subsequently shared by TMZ) to set the record straight by explaining what really happened — which, in retrospect, was kind of hilarious.

As she explained, at the time she was in a “toxic relationship” with a boyfriend who stood six-foot-10 boyfriend. While the pair were taking in a concert at SXSW concert, she discovered that not only had her boyfriend cheated on her, he had also fathered a child with another woman.

An argument ensued, and when police arrived on the scene, she was arrested when they encountered her furiously punching her far-larger boyfriend.

Following the arrest, the case was eventually dismissed when her ex didn’t show up in court, and declined to press charges.

She tells the whole story in detail right here.