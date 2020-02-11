Lisa Rinna Walks In Fashion Show Alongside Daughters Delilah And Amelia Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Lisa Rinna had a supermodel moment with her daughters!

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 56, walked in Dennis Basso’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday. She joined her model daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 18, for the memorable finale.

Lisa swapped her famous choppy short crop for a long, slicked-back high ponytail to rock with a fuchsia pink strapless gown that boasted a floral brocade skirt. Delilah and Amelia coordinated with their mom in matching hairdos and ensembles. Delilah looked chic in a flowy fuchsia pink tank and floral brocade shorts, while Amelia stunned in a floral brocade dress with asymmetric hem.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The actress shared a video on Instagram of the gorgeous trio on the catwalk as they closed the show.

Later that night, Delilah and Amelia strutted down the runway together again at the Blonds Fall/Winter 2020 collection fashion show. The sisters wore coordinating blush pink ensembles and oversized hoop earrings as they took selfies with the new Motorola Razr phone during the walk.

Rinna was there to cheer on her girls. The star, who donned the same high ponytail and an embellished long-sleeve mini dress, sat front row as she documented her daughters slaying the show.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Lisa, Delilah and Amelia continue to make their rounds at New York Fashion Week. The trio attended Vera Wang’s fashion show on Tuesday.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

MORE FROM ET:

Demi Moore and Rob Lowe Share a Kiss at Fashion Show

Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus and More Attend Star-Studded Tom Ford LA Fashion Show

Leslie Jones Cheers on Coco Rocha as She Elaborately Walks in Christian Siriano Fashion Show