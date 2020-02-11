Hilary Swank’s ‘P.S. I Love You’ Is Getting A Sequel

Get ready to find out what happened next in “P.S. I Love You”, with Variety reporting that Hilary Swank’s 2007 romantic tearjerker will be getting a sequel.

According to Variety, Alcon Entertainment has picked up the movie rights to Postscript, the followup novel to the book on which “P.S. I Love You” is based.

In the original, Swank starred as widow Holly Kennedy, whose late husband (Gerard Butler), before his death, arranged for a series of letters to be sent to her with specific instructions designed to help her move on and an experience a fulfilling life without him.

RELATED: Hilary Swank Is Behind A Sinister Plot Of Hunting Humans In The First Look At ‘The Hunt’

Variety reports that the sequel “Postscript” will continue Holly’s story, seven years after her husband’s death, when Holly’s sister asks her to tell the story of the “P.S. I Love You” letters on her podcast.

No word yet on a release date, but fans are advised to keep a stock of tissues at the ready to handle the inevitable tears.