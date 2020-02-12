Backstreet Boys Set The Record Straight About Rumours Ryan Gosling Almost Became A Member Of The Band

Backstreet Boys discussed Ryan Gosling, that eagerly anticipated Christmas album, and more during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

The band confirmed they’d be releasing a festive LP very soon as they chatted to Andy Cohen.

Kevin Richardson said after being asked by a caller about the release, “That’s one of the only things left on the bucket list that we’ve not done.

“We all love Christmas music and we have families. Yeah, we need to make it, we need to make it happen.

“It’s gonna happen. It’s happening. You’re not gonna have to wait more than a year.”

The band also set the record straight about those rumours that Ryan Gosling auditioned to be in the group years ago.

AJ explained how they once lived in the same apartment complex as Gosling, and that somehow this had been made into the actor trying out for the band.

“I told [him] that Backstreet Boys is gonna be huge and he’s like, ‘It’s not gonna happen. New Kids [on the Block] did their thing, you know, whatever,'” AJ shared. “Cut to, he was wrong.”

They were then asked a similar thing on “The Tonight Show”:

Backstreet Boys also revealed all in a flashlight game of “Never Have I Ever” on “WWHL”. Nick Carter even admitted to getting an erection on stage.