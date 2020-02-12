Justin Bieber Gushes Over His And Hailey Baldwin’s Sex Life In Q&A After Performing Intimate London Gig

Justin Bieber does not hold back when talking about his and Hailey Baldwin’s sex life.

Bieber teased the pair couldn’t get enough of one another as he chatted during an intimate performance and Q&A at London’s Indigo at O2 Tuesday.

He said, when asked what he liked to do in his spare time, “So when I’m with my wife, we like to…

“You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That’s all we do.

“We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill – but we definitely do more of the chilling,” Bieber continued, according to the Metro.

Justin Bieber performing Changes in London, a new song from his upcoming album 🔥 you’re welcome 🤪 #changes #justinbieber #indigo pic.twitter.com/1RRaboUqD7 — SamuelDylan (@samueldylan13) February 11, 2020

JUSTIN BIEBER IS SINGING 'LOVE YOURSELF' IN LONDON RIGHT NOW OK @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/keHK6librB — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) February 11, 2020

RELATED: Justin Bieber Admits He Turned To God For Help After Drug Addiction Got So Bad He Felt Like He Was Dying: ‘It Was Crazy Scary’

The singer said of tying the knot, “Being married is so awesome. I’m telling you, but don’t get it twisted, marriage is not easy. It’s something you got to work for.

“If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it. So you guys want to have children, and want to get married, just know that it takes work every day.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Refuses To Shave His Moustache In Public Stunt Promoting New Album

“You’ve got to choose to be patient with that person, love that person, be kind to that person and that takes work. It’s powerful. It’s really, really incredible.”

Bieber and Baldwin got married in New York in September 2018, before holding a star-studded wedding around a year later.