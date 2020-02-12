The Backstreet Boys Become The Ragtime Gals With A Little Help From Jimmy Fallon

Introducing the Ragtime Gals.

On Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show”, host Jimmy Fallon welcomed the Backstreet Boys, who joined together in colourful suits and old-time hats to sing barbershop renditions of modern songs.

RELATED: Backstreet Boys Help Pull Off Proposal On Live TV

Calling themselves the Ragtime Gals, the group sang a hilarious a cappella version of Sisqo’s classic “Thong Song”.

Later in the show, the Backstreet Boys sat on the couch to be interviewed, recalling their earliest days together performing in the ’90s.

RELATED: Backstreet Boys Set The Record Straight About Rumours Ryan Gosling Almost Became A Member Of The Band

The boy band also showed off their harmonizing skills by doing a version of Shai’s “If I Ever Fall in Love”.