Charles Barkley Stands Against Discrimination And Ellen Gives Him A Big Scare

Charles Barkley isn’t going to permit discrimination on his watch.

On Wednesday, the NBA legend is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the first time ever, and on the show he discusses being an advocate for LGBTQ rights.

“You’ve got to always stand up against discrimination,” Barkley says, recalling his push to move the NBA All-Star Game out of Charlotte after North Carolina passed an anti-trans bathroom bill.

Barkley also talks about his friendship with fellow basketball great Shaquille O’Neal.

Later, Barkley joins Ellen for a game of ‘5 Second Rule’, which is just a ruse for the host to give her guest a hilarious scare.