Jim Carrey And Conan O’Brien Draw One Another During Actor’s Interview — See The Impressive Results

Jim Carrey and Conan O’Brien showed off their artistic skills Tuesday.

O’Brien brought up Carrey’s drawings, many of which are controversial, during the “Conan” chat.

The actor admitted, “I think the art does me, it’s not something I can help,” adding that there’s a lot of “angst, worry, and anger going on” in the world right now.

“I wanted to do a little sketch of you, Conan,” Carrey then said.

“But, I think it’s only fair if you actually attempt to do a sketch of me as well.”

The pair then spent the interview drawing on their sketch pads, before unveiling their impressions of one another at the end of the clip.

Carrey’s version of O’Brien had a very big quiff, while the talk-show host’s drawing impressed the “Mask” superstar, despite being a tad on the small side.

See the renderings in the video above.