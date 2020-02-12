James Corden’s Parents Go To The Super Bowl And Have The Time Of Their Lives

The Super Bowl is a fun event for everyone of all ages.

On Tuesday night’s “The Late Late Show”, host James Corden revealed that he sent his mom and dad to the Super Bowl earlier this month.

At the big game, they met Demi Lovato and Paul Rudd, played the saxophone with Jennifer Lopez, and even choreographed a dance routine.

During the game itself, they offered plenty of hilarious colour commentary.

“Her hips don’t lie,” Corden’s dad said of Shakira during the big halftime show performance.