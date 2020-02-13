James Corden’s Parents Race John Cena, Dance With Harry Styles & Party With Gronk At Super Bowl Weekend

The Super Bowl is a fun event for everyone of all ages.

On Tuesday night’s “The Late Late Show”, host James Corden revealed that he sent his mom and dad to the Super Bowl earlier this month. At the big game, Malcolm and Margaret met Demi Lovato and Paul Rudd, played the saxophone with Jennifer Lopez, and even choreographed a dance routine.

RELATED: James Corden’s Parents Interview The Best Of Broadway, Go Behind The Scenes At The Tony Awards

During the game itself, they offered plenty of hilarious colour commentary.

“Her hips don’t lie,” Corden’s dad said of Shakira during the big halftime show performance.

RELATED: James Corden’s Parents Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ For The Very First Time — See Their Reaction

It turns out that was only half the fun Mr. and Mrs. Corden had in Miami. In a new video published Wednesday night, Corden’s parents hung out with “Fast & Furious” star John Cena. They put Cena’s speed demon to the test, challenging him to a supremely cinematic scoot race.

Malcolm and Margaret also danced with One Direction alum Harry Styles just before his birthday, and crashed Gronk Beach with Rob Gronkowski and WWE stars Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They concluded their tour of Miami by partying onstage with DJ Carnage — Margaret even got a little hip thrust action from Gronk!