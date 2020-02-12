Chevy Chase Becomes The Talk Of Social Media After Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary — Find Out Why

Bernie Sanders may have been announced as the winner of the New Hampshire primary, but it was Chevy Chase who was the talk of social media Wednesday.

Politico used an image of Sanders drawn by artist Michael Hoeweler to announce the result.

Breaking: Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, scoring a big shot of momentum in the Democratic presidential race after last week’s messy Iowa results https://t.co/5TxlaCfXaS #NHprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/IX3wDnpAK5 — POLITICO (@politico) February 12, 2020

However, people thought the pic looked more like Chase than Sanders.

One person mentioned they’d never seen Chase and Sanders in the same room before.

You know come to think of it… I've never seen Chevy Chase and Bernie Sanders together at the same time before hmmm — Void (@PseudoSpectre) February 12, 2020

Another thought the drawing looked like Sanders impersonating Chase.

This man looks angry even when impersonating Chevy Chase, the funny guy.#BernieSandersAngry pic.twitter.com/QJsP2qSbNP — p_Johanna (@p_Johanna) February 12, 2020

See more of the online reaction below.

I thought from the portrait that Chevy Chase had won. pic.twitter.com/YDWmvtKbRu — TimC (@TimCart26313608) February 12, 2020

Am I the only one who thinks this is a picture of Chevy chase? pic.twitter.com/b6Za8uhLF3 — mhurtem (@Luke_the_boxer) February 12, 2020

Ladies and gentlemen, Chevy Chase has won the New Hampshire primary pic.twitter.com/e1GNcKF0yO — AlyKat♣️ (@AlyKat_89) February 12, 2020

Who’s gonna let Bernie know that Chevy Chase won the primary? 👀 pic.twitter.com/VzFENGD9Q3 — praxis what you preach (@canaryfilmmaker) February 12, 2020