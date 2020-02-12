Chevy Chase Becomes The Talk Of Social Media After Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary — Find Out Why

By Becca Longmire.

EPA/Getty

Bernie Sanders may have been announced as the winner of the New Hampshire primary, but it was Chevy Chase who was the talk of social media Wednesday.

Politico used an image of Sanders drawn by artist Michael Hoeweler to announce the result.

However, people thought the pic looked more like Chase than Sanders.

One person mentioned they’d never seen Chase and Sanders in the same room before.

Another thought the drawing looked like Sanders impersonating Chase.

See more of the online reaction below.

