New Tupac Shakur Movie: Filmmaker Explains How Rapper Faked His Death

Tupac Shakur is alive, at least according to one filmmaker.

Ever since Tupac was killed in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996, details surrounding his murder have been foggy. This has led to all sorts of conspiracy theories claiming the “Hail Mary” rapper is alive.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Relationship With Tupac

Enter filmmaker Rick Boss, who is working on a new movie proposing Tupac faked his own death and fled to New Mexico. Boss’ movie is tentatively titled, “2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC”.

“This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico [and] getting protection from the Navajo tribe,” he told KTNV. “You can write a fiction story but this is not fiction. This is facts through certain people I know.

“When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport,” Boss continued, “so you can’t travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Made A Cameo In A Tupac Music Video

According to Boss, Tupac was privy to a hit put out on him and planted a body double in Suge Knight’s car on the day of the murder attempt.

“2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC” will premiere in 2021.