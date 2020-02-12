Amy Poehler Reveals She Was A ‘Petulant’ Teenager: ‘My Poor Parents!’

Amy Poehler was a pretty testy teen.

On Tuesday night, the comedian was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk about her new animated series “Duncanville”, in which she voices a teenage boy and his mother.

RELATED: Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Returning To Host 2021 Golden Globes

Asked about her own teenage years, Poehler said, “I wish I could say I was cool and rebellious. I was not. I had a nice group of friends, and we stuck to the rules. But we did drink in the woods, stuff like that. But I was petulant. I was a petulant kid.”

She went on to tell a hilarious story about one of the times she found herself completely embarrassed by her dad.

“I remember there was a rule at my house that my dad—I would go to the mall all the time, that was what I did,” she recalled. “And my dad would pick me up from the mall, but he had to stay in the car. Like, he wasn’t allowed in the mall ’cause it was too embarrassing.”

RELATED: Amy Poehler Poorly Attempts An Impression Of Natasha Lyonne

Poehler continued, “One time, he came into the mall and I just screamed at him like, ‘What are you doing in the mall?!’ I screamed at him and got home and I ran upstairs, and my mom was like, ‘Bill, why did you go into the mall?!’ My poor parents!”

Kimmel pointed out, “It sounds like your dad may have been getting the worst of it, though,” to which Poehler joked, “So, therefore, life was easy.”