Ellen DeGeneres Meets The Adorable 7-Year-Old Who Went Viral After A Classmate Stole Her ‘Perfect Attendance’ Pencil

Seven-year-old Taylor James from Pearland, Texas, stops by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday to discuss a pencil crime at her school.

Taylor chats to DeGeneres about the viral video, in which she explains how a classmate stole her “perfect attendance” pencil.

RELATED: 2-Year-Old Kid Genius Wows Ellen DeGeneres With His Flag Knowledge

Taylor explains how she eventually got the pencil back after some difficulty, with her naming and shaming the girl in question.

RELATED: Diane Keaton Has Ellen DeGeneres In Stitches As She Talks Kissing Kris Kristofferson

DeGeneres then gives Taylor an excused absence letter to ensure her perfect attendance record stays intact, a giant pencil that none of her classmates can take, and school supplies to share with her entire class.

Plus, since Taylor loves school and wants to become a science teacher when she grows up, DeGeneres surprises her with a $10,000 scholarship, courtesy of Shutterfly.