Wes Anderson has assembled a supremely talented and eclectic cast from more than one generation for “The French Dispatch, Kansas Evening Sun”.

Fox Searchlight has premiered a new trailer for Anderson’s ensemble comedy-drama, which depicts stories from the final issue of a magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. The film has a charming and eye-popping aesthetic.

It stars Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, and Mathieu Amalric.

Those are just some of the names of the cast, which also includes Saoirse Ronan, Liev Schreiber, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Elisabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Cécile de France, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Denis Ménochet, Benjamin Lavernhe, and Vincent Macaigne.

Anderson and Fox Searchlight have previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed “The Grand Budapest Hotel”. “The French Dispatch” premieres July 24.