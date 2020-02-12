Rose McGowan Calls Out Natalie Portman’s ‘Deeply Offensive’ Oscars Cape

Rose McGowan has got a serious bone to pick with Natalie Portman.

At the Oscars on Sunday night, Portman wore a black cape with the names of eight female directors who were not nominated embroidered onto the lapel.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Embroidered Her Dior Cape With Names Of Female Directors Not Nominated At Oscars This Year

But for McGowan, the protest was an empty one. “Brave? No, not by a long shot,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I find Portman’s type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work.”

McGowan’s point of contention is that Portman, in her career as an actress and producer, has not actually worked with many women directors.

“Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career — one of them was you,” McGowan wrote. “You have a production company that has hired exactly one female director — you.”

RELATED: Rose McGowan On Harvey Weinstein ‘Finally Having His Day In Court’: ‘I Have Lost Any Ability To Exist As A Free Woman’

Later she added, “There is no law that says you need to hire women, work with women, or support women. By all means, you do you. But I am saying stop pretending you’re some kind of champion for anything other than yourself.”

Portman has also faced criticism over not working with many female directors from others on Twitter in the days since the Oscars.

ET Canada has reached out to Portman’s rep for comment.