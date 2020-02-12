Tyler Cameron Takes Swipe At ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Kelley Flanagan For ‘Job Shaming’ The Other Girls

Tyler Cameron called out “The Bachelor” contestant Kelley Flanagan this week after she “job shamed” some of the other girls.
Flanagan wasn’t impressed when Peter Weber sent her home after their 3-on-1 date with Victoria Fuller and Hannah Ann Sluss.
“I mean, look at me, I’m an attorney. The other girls? What are they?” Flanagan said during Monday’s episode.
After watching it all unfold, former “Bachelorette” star Cameron tweeted:
As one social media user pointed out, the comments could have been edited, Cameron replied:
Flanagan also said on the ep, according to People: “I have no idea why I’m in this car. But Peter made his decision and that’s that. Does it suck? Yeah. Do I agree with it? No.”
Fuller is a medical sales representative and works part-time at a yoga studio, while Sluss is a model.
Kelsey Weier and Madison Prewett are also still in the running.