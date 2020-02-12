Eric Stonestreet Explains The Touching Story Behind ‘Modern Family”s Fizbo The Clown

Eric Stonestreet always wanted to be a clown.

The star of Global’s “Modern Family” revealed that fact in a touching Twitter post about the show’s Fizbo the Clown.

RELATED: Julie Bowen Isn’t Looking Forward To The ‘Crying Fest’ When ‘Modern Family’ Wraps Its Final Season

“From as far back as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to be a clown in the circus,” he wrote. “My dad named me Fizbo, my grandma made all my clown suits, and my parents allowed me to be the kid that raised pigs, played drums, took karate, [played] football, AND put makeup and wigs on from time to time.”

Stonestreet continued, “All of that led me to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan, wrote a draft of ‘Modern Family’ called ‘Fizbo’ and you were introduced to Fizbo the a—kicking clown that will twist you like a balloon animal. Tomorrow, you’ll see Fizbo one last time. Think Grandma Louise would be proud that her little clown made it all the way from Kansas City KS to the streets of Paris, France.”

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Answers Fan Questions About Haley’s Whereabouts During Final Season Of ‘Modern Family’

“When you met Fizbo 11 years ago, Cam said, ‘Hello, old friend.’ Tomorrow, I get to say, goodbye old friend,” he added. “Thank you ‘Modern Family’ for allowing me to fulfil my dream of being a clown in the biggest circus of them all. Hollywood.”

The final season of “Modern Family” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.