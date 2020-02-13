Jess Moskaluke Debuts Playful ‘Country Girls’ Music Video

Saskatchewan’s own Jess Moskaluke has just dropped the music video for her latest single “Country Girls”.

Exclusively premiering the video with ET Canada, the Canadian country singer stays true to her small-town upbringing in the catchy track.

“Maybe it’s the fact we grew up wilder than a field of horses / or the way we can rise with the sun and still rock ’til two in the morning,” Moskaluke sings. “If you wonder where them down-home boys will be / it ain’t no mystery.”

MDM Recordings

The clip sees a playful side to Moskaluke with a fun dress-up photo shoot shot at an old sugar mill.

“It actually was fully up and running the day we shot, which came with its own set of challenges,” says the singer of the video shoot. “We had to cut a few scenes because it took so long to change locations with only one employee who could operate the elevator for us!”

Co-written with Emily Shackleton and Moskaluke’s long-time producer Corey Crowder, Moskaluke admits it didn’t take long for the song to come together, telling us, “We wrote ‘Country Girls’ pretty quickly. I knew I wanted my next single to be something fun and upbeat; a departure from the lyrical heaviness of my last single. So we just sat down and had fun!”

Since her platinum-selling smash-hit “Cheap Wine and Cigarettes” in 2014, the singer has gone on to earn Gold certifications for “Take Me Home” and “Kiss Me Quiet” along with taking home Album of the Year at the 2018 CCMA Awards,

Moskaluke is set to bring her latest single on the road to support Gord Bamford’s “#Rednek Music Fest” Tour, kicking off February 21 in Kamloops, B.C.

Watch the music video for “Country Girls” above.