Jim Carrey’s Response To What’s On His Bucket List Got An Unexpected Laugh From A Journalist

A journalist got an unexpected reply to one of her questions from Jim Carrey about his villainous turn in “Sonic The Hedgehog”.

Heatworld journalist Charlotte Long asked Carrey the question: “In the film, Sonic has a bucket list. I was wondering, after all you’ve done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?”

The Canadian funnyman quickly replied, “Just you”.

RELATED: Jim Carrey And Conan O’Brien Draw One Another During Actor’s Interview — See The Impressive Results

Long laughed as Carrey continued, “That’s it. It’s all done now.”

“I don’t know what to say to that,” Long adds. “Just own it,” Carrey says with a smile.

Carrey has been joking with reporters, including ET Canada‘s own Sangita Patel, while promoting the video-game-based movie in which he plays Dr. Robotnik.