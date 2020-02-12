Shania Twain ‘Found The Faith & Courage To Love Again’

Shania Twain is deeply in love with Frederic Thiebaud but at one point she wasn’t sure she would ever love again.

The Canadian country icon spoke with People about her second marriage. Twain, 54, was married to Robert John “Mutt” Lange from 1993 to 2010. Lange allegedly had an affair with the singer’s friend Marie-Anne, who is also Thiebaud’s ex-wife.

RELATED: Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Women In Me’

One year later, Twain and Thiebaud tied the knot and they’ve been happily married ever since.

“I’m so grateful I found the faith and courage to love again — because the last thing you want to do when you’re crushed is love again,” she said at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection fashion show last week in New York City.

RELATED: Shania Twain Loves This Connection To Brad Pitt

“When you have a great loss, you lose faith; you get very discouraged,” she added. “I’m sure a lot of people say, ‘I’m never going to love again. I never want to fall in love again.’ Songs have been written about that. I’m really glad that that got turned around for me, and that’s what this relationship is.”

Twain is currently enjoying her “Let’s Go!” Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater. It opened on Dec. 6, 2019, and will conclude Dec. 12, 2020.