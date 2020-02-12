Eva Mendes Reveals One Of Ryan Gosling’s Many Hidden Talents

It seems like there’s little Ryan Gosling can’t do.

The actor’s other half Eva Mendes revealed he’s incredible in the kitchen, while responding to an Instagram user asking if the showbiz pair cook at all.

Mendes gushed, “Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For real. Incredible. No joke.

“I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice.”

“He really cooks,” the actress added. “I survive.”

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011 and have two daughters: Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3.

Mendes gushed over a catering company after a “long day” in her original post.

She shared: