Kate Middleton Holds A Snake During A Surprise Trip To Northern Ireland

Kate Middleton, the snake whisperer? The Duchess of Cambridge met with some unexpected fans on Wednesday during her surprise visit to Northern Ireland.

While at The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, the mom of three met with local children and parents and had lots of fun with the animals. Kate helped some kids bottle feed a baby lamb, and had some funny interactions with a large alpaca.

But it was the photos of Kate letting a yellow snake wrap its way around her wrist and arms that drew attention. The royal didn’t appear to be scared of the reptile as it made its way up her arms.

Kate – who was sporting an army green coat, turtleneck sweater, black jeans and brown boots — also unveiled a plaque dedicated to her visit to the farm. She’s expected to travel to Aberdeen, Scotland, later in the day on Wednesday.

The impromptu trip is to promote Kate’s new “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” survey, which launched last month and aims to start the conversation about raising young children.

