Pete Davidson Is Coming To Netflix With A Brand-New Standup Special

Pete Davidson is going back to his roots.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the new standup special from the star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

Davidson spent years performing standup before coming to prominence on “SNL”, and the new special “Alive From New York” gives fans a taste of the old Pete.

In the trailer, Davidson jokes about some of the differences between straight men and gay men, particularly when it comes to friendships with women.

“Alive In New York” hits Netflix on Feb. 25.