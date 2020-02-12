Report: Prince Harry To Take Part In Goldman Sachs Online Interview Series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to embark on new endeavours since stepping back from their royal roles.

A report from CNBC indicates that Prince Harry is in talks with global investment banking juggernaut Goldman Sachs to appear in their online series.

The news comes less than a week after his guest appearance at a private JPMorgan event in Miami, where he discussed his personal struggles with mental health.

A source with “knowledge of the situation” reveals that this will likely be a primary focus of his “Talks at GS” interview as well, along with the needs of armed forces veterans.

This partnership has been in the works since November according to the Mirror, but despite the paper’s claims, the prince will not be compensated for the speaking engagement.

The company has welcomed various high-profile names to take part in the series, including Disney CEO Roger Iger and fellow Brit David Beckham.