Hilary Duff And Hubby Matthew Koma Team Up For Bubbly Third Eye Blind Cover

Hilary Duff finally has new music for fans.

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum teamed up with hubby Matthew Koma and RAC for a bubbly and upbeat cover of Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go”.

The trio offer a techno take on the classic track, with RAC and Koma taking turns on the verses while Duff carries the catchy chorus.

RELATED: Hilary Duff’s Parenting Tips: ‘You Just Can’t Control Every Situation’

RELATED: Hilary Duff Talks 2nd Pregnancy: ‘The Guilt I Felt For Bringing Her Into The World Was So Big’

Duff has been out of the music game since her last album, 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out., as she’s been busy filming the upcoming “Lizzie McGuire” reboot for Disney+, getting married, and welcoming her daughter, Banks, 1, with Koma. Duff shares son Luka, 7, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“Never Let You Go” is available to stream on all major platforms.