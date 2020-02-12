Report: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Expecting Their First Baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to Just Jared, the couple are keeping the news quiet for now, so Turner, 23, has been picking her red carpet ensembles very carefully.

One source said, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”

Another added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Us Weekly also confirmed the exciting news.

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards back in May 2019.

They then held a second, bigger ceremony in France in June.

Turner’s rep would not comment on the star’s personal life when approached by ET Canada. We have yet to hear back from Jonas’ rep.