Jane Fonda Talks Climate Change And Making The Leap Into Her ‘Third Act’

Jane Fonda isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The “Grace & Frankie” star is featured on the new episode of Refinery29‘s “UnStyled” podcast, talking to globe editor-in-chief Christene Barberich about keeping herself curious about the world, battling climate change and jumping into the “third act” of her career.

“Well, the trick is you have to stay curious,” Fonda says. “One of my mantras is it’s more important to be interested than to be interesting. Stop worrying about being interesting. Stay curious. People say, I’m young for my age. It’s because I’m curious. I learn things all the time and that, and that informs my life.”

The 82-year-old also reveals that her hair is often a sure sign that she’s going through a period of transition in her life.

“As someone said to me, ‘Your hair deserved an agent of its own.’ It was a lot of hair, a lot of hair. So anyway, I was going through a major transition, and whenever that happens, and it’s happening to me right now, and you will soon see my hair epiphany… I have hair epiphanies,” she jokes.

Fonda also talks about her activism on the issue of climate change.

“I think it’s important to understand that the climate crisis isn’t like, well that’s one issue you could work on. You could work on women’s empowerment. That’s another issue. You could work on anti war stuff,” she says. “Hanging over every single aspect of our lives is this umbrella, which is the climate crisis. It’s going to impact everything and it impacts the question of war. It impacts the question of women’s empowerment. It impacts everything.”

Finally, the actress talks about getting her career back on track late in her life.

“I had just left a 10 year marriage with Ted Turner. That was a very very hard thing, because I loved him, but I knew that if I stayed with him that I would never become whole. And I knew I had realized when I turned 60, which I considered the beginning of my third act, that I did not want to die without becoming whole,” Fonda admits. “And so two years later, when I thought, “Oh my God, I think I’m going to have to leave,” and I was so scared because I was already 62, and I didn’t have a career for 15… For a long time. And what was I going to do? But I thought, the most important thing is, I don’t want to have regrets. If I stay with him, I won’t be able to become who I can be.”