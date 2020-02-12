Rick Moranis Comes Out Of Retirement For A Return To The ‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ Franchise

Rick Moranis is back!

Deadline reports the Canadian actor will return for a new installment in the “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” franchise following a 23-year hiatus.

The Toronto-born actor will reprise his role as Wayne Szalinski, the science-loving dad whose attic invention accidentally shrunk his kids in the original 1989 movie. The film’s original director Joe Johnston is also set to return. The newest entry to the franchise will reportedly follow Szalinski’s son, Nick, who is an aspiring scientist, and, just like his dad, accidentally shrinks his kids. Josh Gad is already on board the project as Nick.

The actor tweeted his appreciation for Moranis after the “Ghostbusters” star started trending on Twitter following the film announcement:

This couldn’t make me happier pic.twitter.com/0QszksSOSV — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 12, 2020

GALLERY: Surprising Remakes And Reboots In The Works

The 1989 hit spawned a sequel, “Honey, I Blew Up The Kid” in 1992 and a direct-to-video sequel, “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!” in 1997. The newest outing is set for a theatrical release, not Disney+.

The 1997 movie was Moranis’ last time starring in a live-action feature film before taking a break from acting to raise his two children. Though the “Little Shop Of Horrors” actor, 66, hasn’t appeared in a live-action movie since 1997, he provided voiceover work in the animated movie “Brother Bear” in the early 2000s.

Moranis will also be seen in the upcoming Martin Scorsese-directed “SCTV” Netflix comedy special “An Afternoon With SCTV”. Filmed in 2018 at Toronto’s Elgin Theatre, the special features a reunion with castmembers Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Andrea Martin, Martin Short, Dave Thomas, and Moranis.