Dean Cain Denies Mocking Ashley Judd’s Looks As Actress Trends Over Political Endorsement

Ashley Judd is getting some bad backlash after endorsing Elizabeth Warren for President of the United States.
After Warren shared a video of the actress making fundraising calls for the campaign, trolls took to Twitter to mock the actress’ appearance.
Also tweeting about the video was actor Dean Cain, who has been vocal about his conservative politics in recent years.
Responding to one of Cain’s fans, a Twitter user explained that Judd’s appearance is due to treatment for chronic illnesses.
Lest anyone think he was endorsing attacks on Judd’s looks, Cain clarified in response that he had only taken issue with her politics.
Cain has previously endorsed Donald Trump for president.