Zayn Malik Thanks Fans For Informing Him Of Alleged Wrongdoing By RCA & Sony

Zayn Malik knows his fans have his back.

A trending hashtag called, “#FreeZayn” took over Twitter over the last 24 hours. Many a Malik fan got on board and the hashtag eventually caught the attention of Malik himself. His fans are concerned that his record label, RCA Records, maybe sabotaging him.

#FREEZAYN zayn malik's label, RCA and the higher up aka SONY have been continuously sabotaging zayn. first, they didn't even send physical copies of his sophomore album to stores and now, we just found out they have sending zayn's vocals to other artists without his consent. pic.twitter.com/lsP3i6Kj2t — ͏𝐬͏𝐚͏𝐚͏𝐜͏𝐡ı° (@BEFOURDIESEL) February 12, 2020

“#FREEZAYN, Zayn Malik‘s label, RCA and the higher up a.k.a. Sony have been continuously sabotaging Zayn,” reads one popular tweet. “First, they didn’t even send physical copies of his sophomore album to stores and now, we just found out they have sending Zayn‘s vocals to other artists without his consent.”

“Fans are trying to trend #FREEZAYN following a massive mishap with issuing consent of a song release,” a fan account alleges. “Sources are reporting RCA has sent Malik’s vocals to producers in the past without his knowledge and tried to release a remix without the singer’s consent.”

Malik thanked his fans for looking out for him and assured them he has no new collaborations on the way.

“Yo! thank you so much for letting me know about this. I do not have any new collaborations coming so please just keep checking here for any news. You know you will always be the first to know. Spread the word,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “🤘🏽 Big love.”