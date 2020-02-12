Macaulay Culkin Reveals He Is Trying To Have Children With Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin is looking to become a family man.

In the new issue of Esquire, the “My Girl” star opens up about his relationship with actress Brenda Song, including the fact that they are trying to have kids.

“We practice a lot,” Culkin says of trying to conceive. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’ “

Speaking about Culkin, Song says, “People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is. Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack.”

She adds, “He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality.”

Culkin and Song have been dating since meeting on the set of the film “Changeland” in 2017.