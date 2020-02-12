Carly Pearce And Michael Ray Debut New Duet ‘Finish Your Sentences’

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are giving fans a sneak-peak of their new duet.

In celebration of her forthcoming sophomore album, Pearce invited fans to an intimate album release show where she performed a few of her new songs, including “Call Me”, “Halfway Home” and “Heart’s Goin’ Out of its Mind”.

Fans were in for a treat when she invited her husband and fellow country singer Michael Ray on stage to perform their unreleased romantic duet, “Finish Your Sentences”.

Co-written by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, Pearce explained the story behind the duet, telling the crowd, “A lot has happened, obviously, in my musical career in the last few years, but the biggest thing that has happened to me in the last few years is the fact that I started dating, got engaged and fell in love. Everybody kept asking me, ‘Oh my gosh, are you gonna have a song with Michael on the record?'”

The singer revealed that Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta insisted she record the song with her then-boyfriend and once she listened to the track, she knew it was meant to be.

“I immediately was like, I hope that we stay together, because I really wanna sing this song with him,” she recalled.

RELATED: Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley And More Country Stars Announced For Montreal’s First-Ever Lasso Music Festival

Lee Brice also joined Pearce on the stage to perform their chart-climbing hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now”.

Pearce’s self-titled album will arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.