Serge Ibaka Shares The Love With Raptors Teammates By Gifting Them Giant Scarves

Serge Ibaka is celebrating the Toronto Raptors’ 15th straight win with a warm and cozy gift, perfect for this Ontario winter.

As the team heads to Brooklyn to face off against the Nets, Ibaka took to his Instagram stories to surprise the group with some scarves.

“Guys, we’re going to New York, right?” he said in a since-deleted story. “You guys know it’s very cold in New York, so I got something for you guys.”

While tossing a scarf to point guard Kyle Lowry, Ibaka yelled, “We got scarves, K-Lo!”

He later shared a snap of the team rocking their new gifts, writing, “Big scarf energy team.”

The large scarves, that are a giant 6-feet long and over 2.5-feet wide, were made by the Canadian company, Nobis.

So who wins the scarf off? pic.twitter.com/k8xvJ78zAA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 5, 2020

The Raptors are scheduled to play the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.