Salma Hayek Explains Why She ‘Spilled Water All Over’ Eminem At 2020 Oscars

Salma Hayek soaked Eminem with water but only because she loves him.

Hayek, 53, posted a pair of photos of her and Eminem, 47, hugging backstage at the 92nd Academy Awards. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” actress explained they weren’t hugging because they are BFFs, but because she spilled water all over the rapper.

“In these pictures, it might look like Eminem and I are best friends,” Hayek captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday. “But what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk on stage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him.”

“If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me — As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said ‘Nice to meet you, Eminem, I’m a HUGE fan!’ because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him.” she concluded. “Eminem you’re the greatest!”

It turns out Eminem was a fan of Hayek’s as well, and that had Hayek completely relieved. Following his surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars, Eminem told Variety, “I got to hug Salma Hayek!”

Eminem famously no-showed the 2003 Academy Awards where “Lose Yourself” won an Oscars.