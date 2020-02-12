Camila Cabello Channels Old Hollywood In Stunning New ‘My Oh My’ Music Video

Camila Cabello is paying homage to Old Hollywood in her new music video for “My Oh My”.

The new visual, which features DaBaby, sees the pair taking a tour through the golden age of film with Cabello as a Marilyn Monroe look-a-like while stopping by a ’50s hilltop party overlooking Los Angeles, all before she becomes a star in her own right.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Explains Brief Social Media Break, Says She Felt ‘Overwhelmed’

“My Oh My” is off Cabello’s sophomore album, Romance, and serves as a follow up single to “Senorita”, “Liar”, “Shameless”, “Cry For Me” and “Easy”.

Earlier this month, Cabello debuted another track, “First Man”, from the December album which she performed at the Grammys as a tribute to her father.

Romance and “My Oh My” is available on all the major streaming services.