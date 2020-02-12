Rebecca Black Of Viral ‘Friday’ Video Reveals The Hidden Pain Of Her Sudden Fame, Admits She ‘Was Afraid Of The World’

Rebecca Black became an overnight celebrity in 2011 when she posted a cute video of herself singing her own composition, “Friday”, on YouTube.

The video, in which the 13-year-old and her pals celebrate the fact that it’s Friday and the weekend’s almost here, became a viral sensation and has been viewed a staggering 140 million times.

In 2018, Black re-emerged — not in another viral video, but when she auditioned for the Fox singing competition “The Four: The Battle for Stardom”.

Monday marked the ninth anniversary of the date “Friday” was first posted, and Black marked the occasion with an emotional social media message, opening up about the difficulties she faced after becoming a viral phenom.

“9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘friday’ was uploaded to the internet. above all things, i just wish i could go back and talk to my 13 year old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world. to my 15 year old self who felt like she had nobody to talk to about the depression she faced. to my 17 year old self who would get to school only to get food thrown at her and her friends. to my 19 year old self who had almost every producer/songwriter tell me they’d never work with me,” she wrote.

“hell, to myself a few days ago who felt disgusting when she looked in the mirror! i’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. you are not defined by any one choice or thing. time heals and nothing is finite. it’s a process that’s never too late to begin. and so, here we go! this might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.”

Black’s post was greeted warmly; by Wednesday afternoon, it had received more than 470,000 likes.

She also received plenty of support for sharing her feelings so openly; check out this sampling:

Your track is still one of the most memorable major musical moments of my youth and you’ve gotta be proud that such a phenomenon had such an impact ❤️ that moment was so culturally iconic and I wish u such a hopeful future — Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) February 11, 2020

I want you to know that Friday was my favorite song and I defended your song and you from haters in my school. We even ran for student body with Friday as our party name. Sending love! ❤ — david abstract (@oquendz) February 12, 2020