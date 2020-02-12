Kirstie Alley & John Travolta ‘Really Want’ To Be Part Of ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Remake

Kirstie Alley seems open to returning to “Look Who’s Talking”

Alley famously starred opposite John Travolta in the 1989 romantic comedy. The original film also starred George Segal and Olympia Dukakis, plus voice work by Bruce Willis and Joan Rivers. There is a reboot of the film in the works and Alley addressed whether or not she and Travolta would be involved.

“Have you and John talked about making a new installment of ‘Look Who’s Talking?’” host Sheryl Underwood asked on Wednesday’s episode of “The Talk”.

“John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents,” Alley replied. “Our kids will be ugly so that we’ll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute.”

“But we don’t know what’s happening,” she continued. “We heard a rumour they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us. So, if you want to write cards and letters? Does anyone do that anymore?”

The mind behind the reboot is “Fast & Furious” producer Neal H. Moritz. Director Jeremy Garelick was tasked with writing the new script.